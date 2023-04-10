Life and death uncertainty as a hostage in a foreign country led to a former Des Peres resident’s resolute certainty in faith and God.
On May 25, 2019, Sam Goodwin was detained and imprisoned in Syria’s infamously cruel prison system for 62 days. Locally, on March 24, 2023, he shared details and lessons of that terrifying experience at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church in Des Peres while speaking to roughly 200 people.
“Although riding a spiritual rollercoaster in Syria, I did grow in character and faith, and was reminded of what matters most in life. While learning to manage uncertainty (during captivity), I realized we are never less alone until we are totally alone with God,” he told attendees, who afterward indicated they received that message as a treasured concept during Lent.
“I was in a dungeon that smelled horrible ... there were rats,” recalled Goodwin. “At first, I never saw another inmate, but the inmates screamed every day when the guards beat them. I won’t ever forget the sound of that.”
Goodwin is one of the few Americans who have been in Syria’s prisons and returned home alive, after his family and Lebanese intermediaries helped secure his release.
His parents, Elizabeth and Thomas Goodwin, are St. Clement parishioners who still reside in Des Peres. Goodwin now lives in Washington, D.C., and is in a doctoral program at John Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.
Goodwin was 30 years old when he was stopped at a Syrian army checkpoint in the northeast part of the country. He said at the time, he was on a quest to visit every country in the world. With only 13 destinations left to meet that goal, he decided to visit Syria.
Goodwin said he considered himself a careful traveler, having already visited more than 180 countries at that point. He’d been to Somalia, North Korea, Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
Syria was a tough security challenge, but he said he followed the guidelines carefully researched by journalists and aid workers. He secured permission from the U.S.-backed Kurdish authorities who controlled areas in northeastern Syria. He traveled overland from Iraq, heading to the Syrian town of Qamishli, and checked into the Asia Hotel.
On the day Goodwin was taken hostage, he said he took a wrong turn when he walked out of the hotel to do a FaceTime call with his mother.
“I didn’t know there was a Syrian army checkpoint within walking distance of the hotel,” he said.
After 23 days of solitary confinement with only bread, boiled potatoes and water to consume each day, Goodwin said he was handcuffed, blindfolded and marched to a room where he was interrogated about why he set foot in Syria.
“They thought I was lying when I explained I was trying to visit every country in the world,” he said. “They kept asking me if I wanted them to hand me over to ISIS.”
Goodwin said he wasn’t told for the first few weeks why he was being held.
“They suspected me to be a spy or terrorist, but they weren’t bad people — they just didn’t have the right information,” he said.
Goodwin recalled going through at least three emotional phases while sitting alone on a dark, grimy floor, trying to mentally cope with the situation. At first, he was in shock and had no details about what was happening. Second, he said he quickly turned to his faith. Lastly, he simply felt confused and began to wonder how long he would be imprisoned, or whether it would be forever.
“Then, I realized God had been there for me every single other time in my life when I needed him, and that it was time that I could improve my relationship with him,” said Goodwin.
U.S. counterterrorism specialists met with Goodwin’s parents soon after he was detained. The Goodwins also met with the Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, which was led by the FBI and included staff from the State Department and the Pentagon.
As avid Catholics, his mother said they also sent a letter to Pope Francis, and reached out to U.S. diplomats and journalists based in the Syrian region.
But Goodwin’s peaceful release nine weeks after his capture unexpectedly came from a phone call that his younger sister, Stephanie McCue, made to her former college roommate, Stephanie Hajjar. Fortunately for Goodwin, Hajjar’s uncle in Connecticut was a former Lebanese military officer who remained friends with Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, Lebanon’s top security official.
Through a series of hidden messages passed back and forth through dirty laundry, Ibrahim arranged to free Goodwin. He was then reunited with his parents in Beirut, after which they confirmed his release on July 26, 2019.
Because Goodwin said he knew so many St. Clement parishioners and others in St. Louis were praying for his safe return, he felt grateful to be able to recently come back to his former church to share appreciation for their support.
Since being back in America, Goodwin’s averaging about 20 such speaking engagements annually, often talking about how to deal with typical, stressful situations through faith-based recipes he said he formulated while being a captive.
“I credit my family and siblings for my strong faith, which is what got me through the Syrian experience. Much good actually came from it all, especially the opportunity to meet incredible people,” Goodwin said.
Des Peres resident Matt Eversgerd, a St. Clement parishioner and head of the church’s formation commission, organized Goodwin’s speaking engagement.
“It was a very successful event and phenomenal presentation. Every single person in attendance loved it. It’s a compelling story all on its own, but to hear about Sam’s faith and his dialog with God when he faced incredible uncertainty was what resonated with everyone,” Eversgerd said.