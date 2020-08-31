Lynn’s Grade: B
Genre: Drama
Rating: PG-13 for thematic material and nude images
The Plot: Brilliant, under-appreciated scientist inventor Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition. Not happy with working for Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan), Tesla joins forces with George Westinghouse (Jim Gaffigan). He finally creates his innovative alternating current motor. He is plagued by bad deals, intellectual property tussles and the ideas of his overactive mind. His associate, Anne Morgan (Eve Hewson), daughter of financier J.P. Morgan, gives a modern-day narration of his career in “Tesla.”
Lynn’s Take: A man ahead of his time, Nikola Tesla is a fascinating study for a biopic, but this one is told in an unusual style. So, “Tesla” is weird and strange — and mostly intriguing.
Not all the choices serve the material well — the song segment is bizarre and collapses the narrative in the third act — but the insertion of modern technology in telling his story in retrospect works. Eve Hewson excels as the narrator, keeping us on our toes, for sometimes the lines between fact and fiction are blurred.
Ethan Hawke conveys Tesla’s brooding and social awkwardness well. Born in Croatia, Tesla’s European nature doesn’t fit easily with the American industrialists, but his contributions are highly regarded now. This film, written and directed by Michael Almereyda, doesn’t so much set the record straight as show a genius’ vision. He brings out the odd duck qualities as well as the cockamamie attempts to communicate with aliens and other far-fetched ideas.
Tesla, who never married, had a flirtation with Sarah Bernhardt (Rebecca Dayan), the revered late 19th century actress, and a little time is devoted to that, but really does not add much to a concentrated biography, which deals with his late 19th century and turn-of-the-century years.
His encounters with Edison are always irritating. Edison was a jerk to Tesla, and Kyle MacLachlan gets the condescension and smarminess just right. Tesla bristled at Edison’s greed. He did have a better relationship with George Westinghouse, and Jim Gaffigan, while an unusual choice, is fine in his couple of scenes as a businessman benefactor.
Cinematographer Sean Price Williams does a fine job playing with light and shadows.
Almereyda won the Alfred P. Sloane Prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, which is given to a feature film that focuses on science or technology as a theme, or depicts a scientist, engineer, or mathematician as a major character.
While interesting, “Tesla,” is a patchwork that is a tad too jumbled to satisfy completely.