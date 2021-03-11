Schumaier, Terry, Dec. 18, 1944- Feb. 19, 2021, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, after a 22-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease, with Dale by his side.
He was the beloved son of the late Gus and Dorothy Schumaier (nee Thorpe); loving 40-year partner of Dale McAdams; dear brother of Joan Morie-Schaefer and David Schumaier; uncle of Doug (Diane) and Steven Morie; great-uncle of Carson, Erin and Eva, and Corbin and Adrian; dear brother-in-law of Don, Brenda, Paul, Michael and Patrick McAdams and his entire extended McAdams family; dearest longtime friend of Karen O’Rielly; our uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Terry was a beloved teacher at Bayless Schools for over 30 years. He loved to travel and garden. He was a real animal lover and an avid reader and loved music. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and neighbors, especially for his warm, gentle aura.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date; please check for updated information. If desired, donations in Terry’s name may be made to the Parkinson’s Association, the Humane Society of Missouri, Missouri Botanical Gardens, NPR or PBS.