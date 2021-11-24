McHugh, Terrence R. (Terry), Dec. 20, 1952 – Nov. 14, 2021. Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Terry McHugh passed away at the age of 68.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Florence McHugh; mother and father-in-law Thomas and Helen Mueller; and beloved brother, Michael McHugh. He is survived by his cherished wife of 43 years, Joan (nee Mueller); loving children Megan (Craig) Lengyel, Maureen (Chris) Rowles, Shannon (Tom) Marschner, Colleen (Bob) Bellamy and Ryan; grandchildren Colin, Austin, Anna and Cora Lengyel, Gianna, Elia, Charlie, Rocky and Fiona Rowles, Brendan, Caitlin, Abby and Patrick Marschner, and David Bellamy; dear brothers Richard (Barbara) McHugh and Brien (Kathy) McHugh; dear brothers-in-law Richard (Barbara) Mueller, John (Sally) Mueller, and Dave (Karen) Mueller; and dear sisters-in-law Mary McHugh, Beth (Steve) Lachance, and Jane Mueller. He was a dear uncle and friend to many.
He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Manhattan, Illinois; Joliet Catholic High in Joliet, Illinois; Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois. The visitation was Thursday, Nov. 18, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, Missouri. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, Nov. 19, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood, MO 63122.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Woodlawn Foundation (https://www.woodlawnfoundation.org/how-to-help.htm) or St. Peter Catholic Church (https://www.stpeterkirkwood.org/online-giving).