It seems there has been confusion and contention in the WKT Mailbag ever since Mr. Smick’s letter on April 10. He voiced his concern about Hixson Middle School’s letter about the “Human Growth and Development” series of lessons. I thoroughly enjoy dialogue in a public forum like the WKT, but the polemics often talk past each other. I hope to ease both sides in their dialogue by adding clarity.
First, gender should be defined as the cultural distinction between masculine and feminine traits. Cultural gender norms would be things such as a man having short hair — a predominantly masculine characteristic in our culture.
Sex is the biological distinction between male and female — our bodies produce either large sex cells or small sex cells. These sex cells are called gametes. Females produce the larger gametes called ova, and males produce the smaller gametes called sperm. There is no third sex. No human being has ever been able to produce both large and small gametes. This distinction of sex is universally true.
The debate at hand is one between essentialism (men and women are essentially different), constructionism (there are no differences between men and women in terms of being), and nominalism (categorizing things in name only, not essence).
I am in favor of the essentialist viewpoint that is backed by science and has been taken to be true for a millennium. I believe that the terms “man” and “woman” still have meaning.
To add some food for thought for the people in this dialogue, here are a few questions: Are you born with an innate, sexual orientation — can you be born gay? Is biological sex a social construct? If those two claims are not contradictory, then how is it possible to have an innate attraction to something that is solely a social construct?
Peter James
Rock Hill