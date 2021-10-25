People get disgusted with whatever nonsense some elected official does and immediately call for term limits. Like that is going to be the magical quick-fix that will cure all of the evils in politics.
The Oct. 15 writer summarizes political life as getting elected, immediately start endless fundraising, then handing out free money to their constituents. I really don’t believe that is true for the vast majority of people seeking a career in politics, yes, a career.
Politics, when practiced by honorable people, is (or at least should be) an admired career. Navigating the political world is complicated; involving establishing relationships, discussions with a wide variety of sources, formulating laws or plans for the benefit of everyone and reaching consensus to make things happen. The Johnny-come-lately facing term limits can’t do that. The short term politician, knowing his job will end, will seek whatever deals will keep a paycheck flowing.
Look no further than the Missouri legislature. You want to fix politics? Overturn Citizens United, abolish gerrymandering, force politicians to have to represent a more diverse population which would weed out the extremists on both ends of the political spectrum. Politics does need professionals. Who would you rather perform your life saving surgery? A surgeon with years of experience or your neighbor down the street who just bought a new utility knife?
Steve Hoffmann
Webster Groves