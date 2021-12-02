Filley, Teresa Irene (Tif), age 41, passed away on Nov. 26, 2021. She was the beloved daughter of Gregory R. Filley and Maxine M. Filley; youngest sister of Gina (Tom) Martin and Kimberly (Monir) Filley; and dear niece, cousin, and friend to many.
Teresa graduated in 1998 from Kirkwood High School. She earned an associate’s degree in social justice in 2002. She will be remembered for her large heart and compassion for others, her love of family, friends, guinea pigs and dogs, and her creative spirit.
The family would like to thank everyone who loved and cared for Tif, especially her dear friend Karen Wade who was selflessly by her side in her recent struggle with cancer.
Teresa is preceded in death by her mother, Maxine M. Filley.
Memorial Service: Dec. 11, 2021. Visitation at 9 a.m. and memorial service 10 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation — https://www.komen.org — or Mental Health America — https://mhanational.org.