Driving around Webster Groves, I can’t help noticing how many young trees are planted with no protective ring of mulch to keep lawn mowers and weed eaters away. Also, they seem to stand vertical with no visible sign of the root flare, causing me to wonder if the root flare is buried underground. Buried root collars, of course, lead to poor health. As the tree grows, it can create a hazardous situation.
Often I have advised homeowners to gently dig around the base of the tree to expose the root flare, allowing roots to spread horizontally, and hopefully without girdling roots. A mulch ring to the drip line, 2-3 inches high, is a great start. A mulch island including a community of trees and shrubs is an even better idea.
Charlotte Schneider
Certified Arborist