Owners of Balkan Treat Box in Old Orchard are rolling out plans for new businesses in Old Webster, and are resolved to open early next year.
The concept, known as Telva at The Ridge and The Ridge Room, would be located within the Rolling Ridge Complex, 60 N. Gore Ave.
Balkan Treat Box owner Loryn Crowley Nalic describes Telva at The Ridge as a “grab-and-go” café, serving wood-fire roasted coffee in a style that would be found in the Balkan region. The cafe will also serve Balkan-inspired dishes.
A public hearing about Telva at The Ridge was held Tuesday night, where city council members reviewed Nalic’s requested hours of operation, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and discussed concerns from a resident who lives adjacent to the property.
Kevin Hasting of 73 Marshall Place said he isn’t opposed to the new business, but requested that council members modify the hours of operation to mitigate noise along the residential side of the commercial property.
Council members agreed to revisit the business request at an upcoming meeting once they have more information from the business owners, who were not present at the public hearing.
Council members did unanimously approve a conditional use permit for The Ridge Room — an event space that can host daytime and evening events for up to 60 people.
The new business concepts mark growth for Webster’s economic development and for the Nalics, with more relatives joining the family business. Balkan Treat Box and Telva at The Ridge are now owned and operated by husband-wife team Loryn and Edo Nalic, as well as Nalic’s brother, Emir Nalic, and his wife Erna. Edo’s parents will also be involved in the restaurants.
“This is big for our family,” chef/owner Loryn Nalic said in a release about the new business ventures. “We’ve always talked about opening a café that serves coffee in the style that you would find in the Balkan region from Bosnian, Turkey and Greece.
“We live in Webster Groves, and when we heard the Rolling Ridge team was looking to open a café space, we felt that our team was ready to take on the project,” she continued. “We have received such overwhelming support from the community at Balkan Treat Box, and we look forward to extending that hospitality to Telva at The Ridge.”
C.J. Muggs or Bistro XI?
In other business, council members unanimously approved a conditional use permit to Sunmojo, LLC, for a transfer of ownership at 101 W. Lockwood Ave. in Old Webster — currently C.J. Muggs Bar & Grill.
Karl Wehner of Sunmojo, LLC, has requested a transfer of ownership to use the existing structure for operating a restaurant, Bistro XI. Council members also authorized a liquor license at the location.
But C.J. Mugg’s owner Sam Crall has emphasized there has been no official sale of his restaurant, and no signed letter of intent. For now, at least, he said C.J. Mugg’s is not closing.