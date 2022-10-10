Telle Tire and Auto Center is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, and hopes to mark the occasion by relocating its headquarters to Webster Groves.
The company has applied for a conditional use permit to operate its headquarters and one of its automotive repair and services facilities in the 0.8-acre lot at 7982-7984 Big Bend Blvd. — the former site of the Subaru dealership.
Mara Perry, director of planning and development for Webster Groves, said Telle’s proposal doesn’t involve any zoning changes and would make use of the existing 12,210-square-foot structure and parking lot at that location. The hours of operation would be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in line with the previous tenant.
The application has been unanimously approved by the city’s planning commission and a public hearing was held during Tuesday’s city council meeting, where city officials gave the bill that would formally allow the permit a first and second reading.
Aaron Telle, Telle’s president and CEO, said moving the corporate headquarters to Webster Groves would allow his company to expand and mark its 12th location in the St. Louis area.