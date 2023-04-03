Two acts from area schools have qualified for the final round of this year’s St. Louis Teen Talent Competition.
Circus artist Anna Layher of Nerinx Hall high school and jazz band Cats Jazz Collective, a group of students from Webster Groves High School, will compete at the Fabulous Fox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
In addition to the excitement of performing on stage at the Fox, contestants are eligible to win scholarships, prizes and performance opportunities. Nearly $50,000 in prizes, cash awards and college scholarships will be distributed among the top competitors.
Layher, a senior, has participated in the competition twice before. This year is her first time making it to the finals. She will be performing a hand-balancing act on a set of canes.
“It’s kind of like a twisty siren,” she said. “It’s dramatic. Fluid. It draws you in. It’s like the sea.”
Layher has participated in circus arts since first grade. Inspired by her older brother, she started classes and camps with Circus Harmony, a St. Louis-based performing arts organization she’s still involved with today.
“My brother started taking classes. I saw him do it and I was captivated by it. I couldn’t stop thinking about the energy I was seeing, and I wanted to be just like my brother,” said Layher.
The ambitious student has already auditioned for several circus colleges in Canada, where she hopes to hone her skills and become a full-time performer.
“My dream is to be a professional circus artist and travel and meet new people,” she said.
Cats Jazz Collective
Cats Jazz Collective, a musical group from Webster Groves High School, is composed of singer Katherine Teeter, bassist Audrey Brenner, pianist Miles Cole, saxophonist Evan Christman, drummer Beckett Mitchell and trombonist Zach Andrews. All are members of Webster High School’s jazz band, and organized by fellow student and manager Jude Bronner.
Ranging in grade from sophomore to senior, the musicians of Cats Jazz Collective have collected numerous accolades. Their accomplishments include selection as members of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra, participation in All State and All Suburban bands, and years upon years of musical experience.
“It’s very rare to see people our age playing jazz. I think it’s cool to see us appreciating it,” said vocalist Teeter. “We’re not doing it for attention and money. It’s a creative outlet and appreciation of the style.”
In addition to singing, senior Teeter is also an accomplished guitarist. With her father as head professor of musical theater at Webster University and her sister on Broadway, it’s easy to see how she got into music. But despite having “grown up on jazz,” Teeter said she only started to perform the style in the past few years.
“I just picked up jazz recently, but now I never want to stop. I love the improv of it — all our solos are improvised,” she said. “ I was not confident when I started, but I’ve learned and grown a lot. It’s definitely made me a better musician.”
Cats Jazz Collective will perform Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” as its Teen Talent entry. Teeter, who first suggested the song, said the group created its own musical arrangements by ear. According to pianist Cole, the song was chosen for its message.
“We chose ‘Feeling Good’ because we thought it was a very impactful song that would captivate listeners,” he said. “Nina Simone’s rendition is very powerful because she sings for African American optimism and power despite all the negative things happening at the time.”
Cole, a junior, has played piano since age 5, and began learning jazz piano at age 10. He is also a nationally recognized trombonist, and aims to attend music school to become a professional jazz musician.
“My favorite thing about jazz piano is how you can see everything you’re playing,” said Cole. “There is such a wide variety of roles you can play on the piano, whether that be walking a bassline with chords or playing a melody.”
Find Cats Jazz Collective on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
More Information
Circus artist Layher and Cats Jazz Collective will compete with 12 other acts during the final competition at the Fox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on April 8.
Finalist acts will be judged on technical ability, interpretation, stage presence, and originality. Judges for the finals have careers spanning music, dance and Broadway.
The 2022 co-winners, Aubory Bugg, a homeschooled vocalist and guitarist, and “Trifecta,” the circus tumbling troupe, will return this year for special performances.
The final competition is free and open to the public. General admission tickets are required and are available at no charge at metrotix.com or at the Fox Box Office.
All seating is general admission. There is a limit of 10 tickets per transaction. Seating is first-come-first-served and is not guaranteed. The theater will be oversold to ensure a full house.
Nine PBS will film the 2023 finals in front of a live audience for a special broadcast to air later this spring.