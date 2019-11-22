Kirkwood police on Sunday, Nov. 17, arrested an armed teenager who was caught allegedly attempting to steal a car.
The incident happened at about 6:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Orleans in the Meacham Park neighborhood
A resident reported that he spotted the teen inside his vehicle, which was parked in the driveway. When he approached him, the teen tried to run and pulled out a gun. He fired shots at the resident, but missed him, according to Kirkwood Police Officer Gary Baldridge.
The teen was quickly located with the help of a K-9 officer and taken into custody. Police also seized a handgun from the teen that was reported stolen out of St. Louis County earlier this month.
The teen was identified as Monttrez Lamar Owens, 18, of Waterways Court in Florissant. He has been charged with assault, armed criminal action and tampering, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
Once in custody, Owens admitted to stealing from other vehicles that night. In addition to the stolen handgun he had with him, Owens also had several other stolen items in his possession, including a key fob to a vehicle, according to police.
Suspicious of Owens’ claims that the key fob was his, officers found a vehicle responding to the key fob in the 900 block of Bishop’s Gate. The vehicle had been reported stolen two days earlier.