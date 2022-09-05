A beloved canine companion is back home with her family in Webster Groves after trekking the wilderness for a full month.
Pinky the Boxer was boarding at The Watering Bowl in Brentwood when St. Louis was struck with heavy rains and catastrophic flash flooding last month. When the kennel flooded in the early hours of July 26, Pinky’s owner Jeanne Galloway asked a friend in Ballwin to pick her up. Unfortunately, the startled dog soon fled her temporary accommodations.
“We didn’t realize what a big deal the flooding was because we were away,” said Galloway of Webster Groves. “But it was really traumatic for her (Pinky). She was out in Ballwin and she didn’t know the area. I think she was trying to find her way home.”
Galloway joined several Facebook groups to support the search for Pinky, eventually discovering a network of volunteers who help find lost pets. Among them was Kim Kage, also of Webster Groves, working with BNR 4 Paws Recovery — a newly-created team of animal finders who have safely recovered over 100 animals since the group’s inception earlier this year.
“Team Pinky” — composed of Galloway, Kage and several other volunteers — kept in touch via Facebook Messenger, alerting Galloway any time Pinky was spotted while she was on the run. The group also mapped her travels, posted fliers and stationed food, cameras and humane traps in areas where Pinky had been sighted.
“There were so many close calls. She didn’t want to go to anyone who approached her or called her name. She would just run,” said Galloway. “Someone said they saw her on a Ring (security) camera eating food they’d left out for a stray cat, so I sat there for two hours and she didn’t show up.”
After several false alarms and a month gone by, Galloway was starting to lose hope. But on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the middle of putting her three children to bed, two Pinky sightings came in from residents of Brookside Lane in Ballwin.
Kage was on the scene within a half hour and baited a trap with a buffet of rotisserie chicken, hot dogs and steak marinated in liquid smoke. Homeowner Kim Smith fired up her grill to further entice Pinky to follow the food scents.
As a storm rolled in, Galloway was on her way to Brookside Lane. Rain and darkness made it difficult to see any of the action and Galloway was asked to wait in her car. After an hour, the storm passed and Smith said she thought she saw a “white blob” in the trap. Kage grabbed her flashlight and walked over to reveal the soggy Boxer.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Galloway. “I think she was happy to see me. She was anxious in the crate, but she calmed down a bit when she saw me.”
The next morning, Galloway’s kids were thrilled to see Pinky back home. Though she had lost about 13 pounds, the vet declared her otherwise healthy. The treasured Boxer is now on the road to recovery and enjoying some well-deserved rest with her family.
Volunteer Kage said Pinky’s recovery would never have happened without the help of the West County community and numerous pet tracking volunteers from groups like BNR 4 Paws Recovery.
For those who want to help others find their lost pets, Kage has a few suggestions.
“If you ever see a lost animal, try not to chase or call after it and instead take a photo or post on social media a description, when it was spotted, where and which way the animal was traveling,” she said. “Most animals are in survival mode and may not even come to their owner when called. Unless you can secure the animal in a fenced yard or the animal is in danger on a busy road or railroad tracks, it’s best to let the animal free and get the word out immediately to find help with experienced animal search teams or the owner.”
Galloway is grateful to “Team Pinky” and everyone who helped bring her Boxer home.
“People have been really amazing. So many have reached out. So many cared about her,” she said. “It takes a village. It takes everybody keeping their eyes out. That’s what it takes to find a lost dog.”