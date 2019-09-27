Nearly four minutes into the game, speedy senior forward Sawyer Hardy rocketed a shot in front of the Parkway Central net that went off the post. The Colts goalie quickly pounced on the ball before Hardy or a Kirkwood teammate could score on the rebound.
Hardy would go on to hit the crossbar twice and the post three times in the first half. But Hardy followed his frustrating start with two goals as Kirkwood rolled to a 6-1 come-from-behind victory over visiting Parkway Central on Sept. 23.
The 5-foot-9 Hardy had some advice for his teammates following the game.
“It’s frustrating, but you’ve got to keep the team in mind and pick everybody up,” said Hardy, who, through Sept. 24, leads Kirkwood in scoring with six goals and points with 13.
“In a sense, but I have it in the back of my mind to do better next time and obviously finish the chances that I have,” Hardy added.
Hardy’s speed is what puts him in a position to score goals.
“Since I play right- and left-wing, one of the attributes I was given is running down the line, beating guys with my speed,” Hardy said. “The first step is always take it and go. My speed; that’s what I’ve been practicing since I’ve been young.”
Kirkwood Coach Joe Fisch said Hardy, a four-year varsity player, has stepped up to the challenge this season.
“He’s playing well,” Fisch said. “He’s getting better and better with his shooting, a little more accurate this year.
“This year he’s definitely one of our offensive players,” Fisch added. “He’s very explosive. He’s doing a good job getting forward and getting chances and he’s also a distributor. He’s definitely a threat.”
But Hardy is not the only scoring threat. Kirkwood’s other goals against Parkway Central came from sophomore forward Alex Drury, senior midfielder Danny Giesler, junior forward Eli McDowell, and senior midfielder Theo Ruppert. Senior midfielder Jake Hinrichs added two assists while McDowell, sophomore midfielder Owen Hardy and Giesler each produced one assist.
“I like the group,” Fisch said. “We’ve got a really good group of kids and they show up every day and train hard. They look like they’re enjoying themselves and they look like they enjoy being around each other.”
Kirkwood (5-1 through Sept. 24) certainly has rebounded from last season’s 4-19-2 disappointment. Fisch said the Pioneers’ 12 seniors are why they have made the turnaround.
Kirkwood has received contributions from seniors in defenders Jake Willingham, Aidan McGee, Mark Corley, and Ross Stauder, midfielders Giesler, Hinrichs and Ruppert, and forwards Sawyer Hardy and Andres Guzman.
Key underclassmen are junior goaltender Max Coronado, Drury, McDowell, junior defenders Tanner Whitson and Jakob Limpert and Owen Hardy.
“I just think I like the strengths of this team, from being hard-tackling, strong defenders to playmaking midfielders to strong forwards who can hold the ball up and get the goal,” Fisch said.
“I like our defense. We’re very consistent and we’re pretty big. I think we distribute well and I think our offensive players are starting to understand the chances that are created when you share the ball with your teammate,” he added. “I think it’s become a mentality for our team, not just from the forwards, but from the backline all the way up. I think we’ve got some leaders on this team from defensive to midfield to forwards.”
Coronado made several huge saves against Parkway Central.
“Max is solid,” Fisch said. “He’s starting to kind of find himself and feel a little more comfortable. He made some really good saves today. He definitely made some timely saves for us and I think, as the season goes on, he’s just going to get stronger, which is a good thing.”
Kirkwood’s remaining schedule is challenging, including the CYC-Bob Guelker Tournament that runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4. In pool play, Kirkwood’s three games will be against CBC at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Vianney, Lindbergh at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Soccer Park and Ladue at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Soccer Park.
“You want to play those good teams and see where you’re at, especially mid-year,” Fisch said. “That’s why you get into the CYC Tournament. It’s kind of a measuring stick to see where you’re at.”