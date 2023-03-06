As a high school teacher, I want to respond to Gavin Sims’ letter that schools need to teach patriotism (Mailbag, Feb. 24.)
The social studies curricula in our public schools includes American government, American history and civics. High school students must pass a U.S. Constitution test, a Missouri Constitution test and a civics test for graduation. Schools also engage in patriotic education: MO Statute 171.021 requires the American flag to be on display during the school day, and the Pledge of Allegiance must be recited a minimum of once a day. If this is the patriotic education Mr. Sims is referring to, then I can reassure him that it is alive and well.
However, patriotic education is much deeper than focusing on the Pledge of Allegiance. It is much more about the hard, unflinching work of forming a well-educated and active citizenry. The first line of the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution reads: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union ... ” Even the founding fathers acknowledged that our nation was far from perfect.
Mr. Sims states that “patriotism [...] should not be suppressed.” I can assure him that public school classrooms are deeply involved in the unfolding story of America, as education is all about critical inquiry.
Teaching patriotism means acknowledging both the incredible progress and unfortunate shortcomings throughout our nation’s history. As educators, our hope is that students will take what they are learning and find ways to create an America that takes us one step closer to that more perfect union.
Meg Kaupp
Webster Groves