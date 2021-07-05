I am writing about Justin Hauke’s letter to the editor in the June 25 Webster-Kirkwood Times regarding the new history curriculum in the Webster Groves School District.
Hauke’s letter states, “Our community is entitled to honest and open communication,” and then lures readers into the dispute regarding a Department of Justice investigation into Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson.
Simpson wrote a letter to district families after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. Someone sent the letter to the organization Parents Defending Education (defendinged.org). The organization, which has ties to the Koch Foundation, decided to file a civil rights complaint with the DOJ (https://defendinged.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Webster-Groves-OCR.pdf).
I commend the Webster Groves School District for teaching students the facts of American history. This is not abandoning traditional values — it is letting the light in on many shady areas of our past.
Kelly O’Brien
Rock Hill