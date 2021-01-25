Now that we know the identity of the Kirkwood School District vandals, I recommend that the Kirkwood School District use a curriculum unit they used when I was a student.
In the early 1970s, my seventh-grade English class studied Arthur Miller’s Tony Award-winning play, “The Crucible.” Our teacher made sure we knew that the play was not just about witch trials. The story was about how when the witch hunters could not find real witches, they invented them to support their narrative.
That appears to have happened in Kirkwood last week. There was no evidence of racism, so current and recent former students engaged in false flag vandalism. This appears to be a symptom of the district’s over-emphasis on teaching racial grievances and critical race theory.
Miller was actually writing about the events of his day, the early 1950s McCarthy Hearings. This was a period when actors, journalists and government employees were falsely accused of subversion or subversive thoughts. People back then were investigated, fired from their jobs and blacklisted from future jobs.
It is like today’s “cancel culture.” People today are doxed, de-platformed, their livelihoods taken from them and even physically attacked. No one is safe from the “social justice mob.” Even one of our senator’s home and family were attacked right after his wife had a baby.
Educators in Kirkwood and elsewhere should focus on education. Teaching critical race theory based on divisiveness and politicization is destructive. Is not helping to prepare our young people for a productive future.
Martin Bennet
Kirkwood
Editor’s Note: Both the Webster-Kirkwood Times and the Kirkwood School District confirmed the vandalism that occurred at three Kirkwood schools on Jan. 6 included racial slurs. Two teens were arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with property damage in connection to the incidents.