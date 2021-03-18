Excitement and relief filled the air Tuesday as hundreds of teachers and staff from the Webster Groves School District rolled up their sleeves to receive a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’ve been waiting for this for months,” said Webster Groves High School English teacher Donald Johnson, who also oversees the high school’s newspaper and yearbook publications.
“It gives more comfort and a little bit of security as we start coming back together,” he added, as Webster Groves High School prepares for its teachers and students to return to in-person learning five days a week beginning March 31. “It’s like Dr. Fauci said, ‘It’s not over, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction.’”
Johnson was one of 440 teachers and school district employees to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on March 16 at Roberts Gym at Webster Groves High School. The second dose will be administered on Friday, April 9. In addition to Webster teachers, those vaccinated Tuesday included coaches, mentors, special school district staff, bus drivers and food service employees of the district.
An additional 55 educators from other schools in the area also received the vaccine at Webster’s event, bringing the total to 495 people.
The Webster Groves School District hosted the vaccinations in partnership with the Visiting Nurses Association the day after more than half a million Missouri residents became eligible for the vaccine. State health officials on Monday, March 15, opened eligibility for those in Phase 1B Tier 3, which includes grade-school teachers and other school employees, as well as those who work in childcare, transportation, infrastructure and agriculture.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page estimates that adds more than 100,000 people to the list of St. Louis County residents who are now eligible — and
that’s on top of a daunting backlog of people in earlier tiers who have not yet received the vaccine. Page said the county is working with school administrators to develop a vaccination plan for educators, with hopes of sharing more about it next week.
Originally intended for Webster Groves School District employees only, the district extended invites to nearly five dozen educators from private, parochial and independent schools in the community when it became clear there was enough vaccine supply to do so. Those additional 55 people were from Nerinx Hall, Mary Queen of Peace and Rohan Woods School, plus several preschools in the area.
“It’s really, really exciting that we can provide this opportunity not only for our staff, but other educators in the community,” Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson said as he eagerly ushered teachers to the next available nurse’s station in the high school’s gym.
Teachers and employees expressed gratitude to the district for not only providing the vaccine, but also much sooner than most would have been able to get it on their own. Many have had their names on wait lists and registries within the county and the state, while others have driven hours to rural areas hoping to receive any surplus doses.
“I’m just so happy and so excited the district provided us this opportunity,” Webster Groves High School custodian Gladys Campbell said, adding her attempts to get the vaccine were unsuccessful.
A Little Luck & Lots Of Appreciation
That opportunity was a “combination of planning and also some luck,” according to Webster Groves High School nurse Rachel Huertas, who is also the lead nurse for the district.
Huertas explained that the Webster Groves School District has a “long and positive relationship” with the Visiting Nurses Association, which administered the vaccines Tuesday. The association has administered flu shots for the district’s staff for the past 20 years.
“As soon as talk of the vaccine started, we reached out to see if they’d be able to help us if any became available,” she said. “They told us that once they had supply of the vaccine — which is the whole key for everyone — then yes. So we put our name on their list of schools, and then they started going down the list.”
“We’re so happy we can do this to support our educators and let them feel the love,” Huertas added. “I don’t know that they’ve been feeling it, but I hope they do today.”
Sarah Magruder felt it.
“I am so appreciative to have it,” said Magruder, 43, who is an administrative assistant at Hixson Middle School. “I was really unsure when I was going to qualify to get it, given I’m on the younger side and have no preexisting conditions.”
With spring break and more in-person learning on the horizon, that concern was growing.
“After spring break we’ll be coming back even more full time and you’re really unsure of where kids and families are going to be and who they’re going to be around,” Magruder said. “It (the vaccine) makes me feel safer not only for myself, but for everybody else.”
After beginning the school year with all grade-level students attending classes online, elementary students in the responsive program returned to in-person learning in October, while middle and high schoolers in the program went back to campus part time in November.
“It feels like a big sigh of relief,” Avery Elementary School counselor Anna Wallace said after receiving the vaccine Tuesday. “We’ve had students back since mid-October and even though we’ve had very few cases (of COVID) in our school, dealing with individuals who need to be quarantined is anxiety producing. I feel like I’ve crossed a boundary into a safer zone.”
Lack Of Vaccine Leads To Frustration For Other Districts
While Webster Groves teachers are now in that “safer zone,” the majority of teachers and school districts in the St. Louis area still don’t know when they’ll receive the vaccine.
“I continue to be frustrated by the piecemeal approach taken throughout St. Louis County in securing vaccinations for our staff,” Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said Tuesday. “We will continue to work to partner with local health care providers to arrange vaccinations specifically for Kirkwood School District employees.”
In the meantime, all full-time and part-time district staff members will receive two days of leave time to get the vaccine wherever and whenever available.
Also part of Ulrich’s frustration is that Kirkwood — like many other districts in the county and state — applied to be a mass vaccination site, but was denied without any explanation.
St. Louis County Executive Page announced Tuesday that the county health department will conduct its first mass vaccination event for school personnel on March 23 and 24 at the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College. As many as 2,000 school employees could be vaccinated at the two-day event, but several thousand education staff have already signed up. It is to be the first in a series of vaccination opportunities for school personnel in the coming weeks.