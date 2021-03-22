Regarding Ms. Ghormley’s letter in the March 12 Webster-Kirkwood Times, I believe that she hasn’t done her homework. She was complaining that public schools have not opened, and I assume she lives in Kirkwood.
The Kirkwood School District has done a great job this year under stressful circumstances. The elementary schools have four days in school weekly and one-day virtual education. The fifth day is used for deep cleaning the schools. I find that an excellent use of time, and it would comfort me as a parent.
I am a retired school teacher and have taught in both private and public schools, and I disagree with her assessment of public school teachers. The teachers I have met over 30 years, whether in public or private schools, are dedicated to their students and work very hard preparing for classes.
This year has been very stressful, and both public and private schools have had to quarantine a few times due to the coronavirus. It seems a waste of anyone’s time to complain when we all should be supporting the teachers as they await their turn for the vaccine.
Carol Cobb
Kirkwood