From early childhood through high school graduation, most children spend significant amounts of their waking time in a school community. The culture and climate of each school, and its ability to create a community where diversity, equity and inclusion are valued, modeled, and lived out, can have a profound influence on young people – for better or for worse.
School communities can be powerful places where students, and adults, experience a sense of belonging, develop a deeper understanding of the inherent dignity and worth of each individual, and grow the skills to learn, play, and work effectively with others. Or, they can become places where students , and adults, are marginalized and excluded.
Do we want our schools to be places of caring, inclusion and belonging that encourage all children and youth to thrive? If so, schools should value, model and demonstrate this by respecting the teacher’s request to use the gender neutral title of “Mx.”
Webster Groves