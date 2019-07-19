Mx. (NOUN) a title used before a person’s surname or full name by those who wish to avoid specifying their gender or by those who prefer not to identify themselves as male or female.
An elementary school teacher wanting to go by the gender neutral title of “Mx.” has sparked debate within the Kirkwood School District over whether it should be allowed.
Mx. (pronounced “mix”) is an honorific title used before a person’s name by those wanting to avoid specifying their gender or prefer not to identify themselves as male or female. The traditional honorific titles of Miss, Mrs., Ms. and Mr. all indicate the gender of the individual.
The issue drew several comments at Monday’s Kirkwood School Board meeting in support and against students using the courtesy title when addressing the teacher, who is new to the district. The district has not identified the teacher. The Kirkwood School District has not made a decision on the matter, but released a statement on Tuesday, July 16.
“As a public school, we honor the diversity of all students, staff, parents and community members and encourage an inclusive learning environment,” the statement from Kirkwood School District spokesperson Ginger Cayce said. “As we move forward in working with our school community, please know that all decisions made by the district will be in the best interest of our students, the school community and within the parameters of district policies, and state and federal law.”
At Monday’s school board meeting, Hannah Muchnick, a mother of three students at Keysor Elementary School where the teacher was hired, and parent Erin Keplinger said they do not believe requiring children to use the Mx. title is in the child’s best interest.
Muchnick said “controversial sexual topics” — including gender fluidity, transgenderism, cross dressing, gender neutral pronouns and gender reassignment — should not be discussed in elementary schools.
“These topics are too complex and best addressed between parents and children in the timing parents feel is appropriate for their own children,” she said. “Please uphold parental rights by letting parents direct the conversation on gender with their children.”
Keplinger echoed that sentiment, saying elementary school children should not be exposed to the Mx. terminology and public education “should not impose this on others.”
“Asking children to address the teacher as Mx. places an expectation on them that goes beyond their development,” she said. “It is burdensome to the child and disrespectful to parents’ beliefs.”
Keplinger asked school board members for a solution that “respects and protects” – one that respects the teacher, but also protects the students. She proposed that teachers and principals be addressed as “teacher” and “principal” rather than Miss, Ms. Mrs., Mr. or Mx.
“Gender fluidity is private matter and should be kept private,” she said.
Laura Eads, who spoke in support of the teacher using their Mx. title and their preferred pronouns, argued that the issue isn’t as complicated to explain to children as some parents make it.
“I have two kids who are 6 and 8, and I had this conversation with them two years ago,” she said. “This is not a sex ed conversation, and it’s a lot less complicated for children than it is for parents.”
Eads said allowing the teacher to go by Mx. will serve as a model of acceptance and respect.
“If we do that for the teacher, we will do that for the kids,” she said. “Students will see that who they are will be respected and accepted by the district, their teachers, their parents and other students.”
Three other parents and community members also expressed their support for the teacher using the gender neutral title, citing suicide statistics of LGBTQ+ students and the positive impact an LGBTQ+ adult can be in their lives.
“Study after study has shown that what LGBTQ+ kids need in their lives to bring their (suicide) risk factors down to the level of non-LGBTQ+ students is one simple thing – a caring adult who sees them for who they are and affirms their identity,” said Ann Frey, a grandparent of two children in the district. “It is the responsibility of this school district and this community to be that caring group of adults who supports LGBTQ+ kids and affirms who they are.
“This is the moment in time for Kirkwood to stand on the right side of history,” she continued. “Supporting Mx. Moore in being called by their name and pronouns as they have identified them will not only support a new teacher in our district, but every single one of our kids by making Kirkwood a more affirming and inclusive place where everyone is free to learn and grow just as they are. I stand with Mx. Moore and our LGBTQ+ students, and I hope you will, too.”