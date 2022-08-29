Kirkwood High School English teacher Katie Meyers is among 17 semi-finalists for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education recently announced the 17 Regional Teachers of the Year who are now semi-finalists for this year’s Missouri Teacher of the Year.
Teachers from around the area, including the Oakville, Ladue and Lindbergh school districts, are also among the semi-finalists.
The Teacher of the Year selection process began with the announcement of 34 Regional Teachers of the Year. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will announce the finalists for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award in early September.