Imagine my surprise when I saw the recipes in the Times for the Christmas season and saw Mrs. Bellows’ recipe for cookies. I grew up in Rock Hill and attended Hudson Elementary School.
I had Mrs. Bellows for fifth grade (1958) and sixth grade (1959), and frankly, had issues with her. I thought she was hard on me and expected too much. I did struggle with reading and English classes.
Fast forward to 2011 when I went through my father’s papers after his death. He had kept all of my elementary school report cards, and I took the time to read each one of them. Those from kindergarten to fourth grade were pretty much the same details such as “likes recess, good at sports, has friends, etc.”
Finally, reading Mrs. Bellows’ report cards, I was surprised that she is the only one who apparently knew who I was and what I could accomplish. There were details about me liking science and math, but needing help with reading and comprehension, and she suggested ways to help improve in these areas.
I now have such appreciation for the teacher who gave me the most grief and seemed to know me. It was good to read that she continued to teach until the ’70s and continued to have an impact on so many students. By the way, I’m making the cookies this year.
Linda Helm
Manchester