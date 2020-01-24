To prevent future underfunding of police and firefighter pensions, Glendale aldermen on Jan. 21 gave unanimous approval for a property tax increase on the April 7 ballot.
The measure raises the current rate of 6.96 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for residents by about 17 cents, to a total rate of up to 24 cents, effective immediately. The increase would be about $10 a month on a home valued at $350,000.
If approved, the fund would also supplement pensions of other city employees.
For reasons of clarity, the ballot language was changed from the last meeting. It now states:
“Shall the City of Glendale, Missouri, impose a tax upon all taxable property within the City at a rate of not more than twenty-four (24) cents per hundred dollars assessed valuation for the purpose of funding the pensions of all full-time City employees, including police, fire, public works, and city hall personnel?”
City Administrator Ben DeClue said voters in 1984 approved a tax rate of up to 20 cents per $100 for the pension funds. Due to Hancock amendment restrictions, annual levies on that tax have decreased through the years — despite a significant increase in assessed valuation.
The current police and firefighter pension is underfunded, and the city desires to fully fund the pension, transition its control, and bring the police and firefighter retirement into the same program as administration and public works employees, DeClue said.
DeClue said pensions require dedicated funds to serve them, rather than the city’s general revenue funds, adding the change to LAGERS, a defined benefit public pension plan, will allow for small adjustments to public works and administration retirement plans so that all retirement plans, including for police and firefighters, are in sync.
He said the ballot proposal is estimated to raise $480,000 a year in dedicated pension revenues to maintain and fully fund the pension program.
DeClue said it is expected that, after 15 years of the new tax rate, the city likely would not need all monies and could roll back the rate.
DeClue said that various questions from residents will be answered on the city’s website, including placement of a calculator to determine how much in additional taxes any resident would pay if the tax rate would go into effect on real and personal property.