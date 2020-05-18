I am responding to Paul Ward’s misinformed letter about Tax Fairly. (Read Paul Ward's letter here.)
First of all, taxpayers have a right to Kirkwood School District communications about Prop S since, if passed, it will damage the environment, change school boundaries, raise taxes and cause public safety issues.
Secondly, Tax Fairly donors and supporters pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes and deserve access to publicly-funded information without charge. Demanding thousands of dollars to produce public information was a stonewalling ploy. Our past experience with the district led us to engaging a lawyer who has experience with Missouri’s Sunshine Laws.
Third, the district provided an astronomically high estimate to produce the documents. However, Tax Fairly never approved the estimate nor signed a contract. After a month of our lawyers negotiating, the district began delivering files to our lawyer without our approval and without our agreement to pay for what they were sending. Therefore, per our lawyer, we had no obligation to pay for the documents.
Fourth, I offered a good faith settlement in response to the district lawyer’s request for partial payment with my own money and not our donors. I did so despite the district’s nonfeasance and against our lawyer’s recommendation. To review our fairness and transparency, learn more by reading the document trail and timeline at www.taxfairly.info.
We have questions for Paul Ward who, by the way, has no standing with the district. Did Paul Ward request and receive the documents in question? How much did he pay for them? How did he find out about our request? Which district employee(s) and/or school board member(s) told him about our request? Paul Ward must be as transparent and fair as we are if he is going to condemn us with uninformed claims.
Martin Bennet
Kirkwood
Tax Fairly Treasurer