I am writing to answer Mark Boyko’s letter questioning Tax Fairly’s tactics and answer his divisive falsehoods. This second ad hominem attack is proof that voters are rejecting Prop S and the reaction of Prop S supporters is to attack Tax Fairly.
I forwarded information to Kirkwood School District Superintendent Michele Condon pertaining to in-class hide-away shelters to protect children in case of a school shooting in August 2019. Dr. Condon's response was: "Wow, thank you. I will share with our director of safety and security." Dr. Condon understood it was for safety reasons, but Boyko deceptively took the email out of context to slander us. Copies of the emails can be found at www.taxfairly.info/boyko.
We agreed to serve on the Enrollment Advisory Committee at the request of Kirkwood School Board Members Jennifer Pangborn and Jean Marie Andrews in June of 2019. They never contacted us again about the committee. When prompted about the issue, the superintendent invited us to a meeting with less than 24 hours notice and never followed up to keep us informed of future Enrollment Advisory Committee meetings. A timeline of correspondence can be viewed at www.taxfairly.info/boyko.
Tax Fairly has long lobbied the Kirkwood School District to increasing funding by making hard choices that would lower the achievement gap, since 70% of Kirkwood’s African American children are testing below proficiency on MAP testing. We also have personally donated thousands of dollars and volunteered for organizations such as the Kirkwood Area Every Child Promise, R3 Development and other charities that target disparate outcomes.
Voters will hopefully be more selective than to vote for perpetual office seekers like Kirkwood School Board Member Boyko and Kirkwood City Council Member Wallace Ward who engage in the politics of personal destruction. Vote no on Prop S so the new superintendent (Dr. David Ulrich) and the board of education can come up with a solution the whole community can support.
Martin Bennet
Tax Fairly Treasurer