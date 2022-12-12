On Dec. 5, we had a visit from an appraiser from the St. Louis County Assessor’s office. Bob B. inspected the outside of the house. I was at home, but no bell was pushed, so no interior inspection was requested. A postcard was stuck in the door handle.
I just wonder why an appraiser would want access to our interior. He must have already known from local records that we have not changed or expanded the shape of the house. Although we have a century home, we are up to code on windows, electrics, gas, heating and smoke alarms. Is this Bob B. an expert on all of these?
Why are we spending taxpayer monies on these visits from assessors?
Michael Richards
Webster Groves