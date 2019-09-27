The national craze for ink drawings etched permanently into body parts — aka tattoos — has made its way to Kirkwood.
Trevor Collis, a tattoo artist with 25 years’ experience currently working the Iron Age Studios in University City, is seeking a permit to set up shop in the upstairs space at 108 N. Kirkwood Road, above the Kirkwood Pop Company.
It would not be your granddad’s tattoo parlor. For example, if a drunken sailor should stumble into Collis’ establishment, he or she would be invited to make an appointment for some months later (there is a pre-planning period for the artist, and a waiting list for clients) at which a design could be soberly discussed.
Then, at a second appointment some weeks still further hence, the client would return to have the selected pattern transformed — indelibly — into a work of somatic art.
“It’s not a walk-in studio kind of environment,” Collis explained. “It’s a quieter sort of studio that still encourages a progressive art form that doesn’t interfere with the community, heavily.”
It would be called the Electric Unicorn Tattoo Studio. If approved, Collis said it would be the only tattoo studio within a radius of eight miles.
Collis told the council he is a veteran of the U.S. Army and has practiced his art at conventions around the world; locally for the last 17 years.
He meticulously answered council members’ numerous concerns about the studio blending into the downtown commercial district. There would be no gaudy signage or window displays; no tattoo chairs visible from the outside, he assured the council.
Body piercing and “scar” designs and permanent “makeup” designs also would be absent, he said, answering the concerns of Council Member Nancy Luetzow.
Collis’s proposal comes in two parts: a bill amending the zoning code to establish tattoo studios as a permitted special use in Kirkwood commercial areas, and a second bill granting the first such special use permit to the Electric Unicorn.
No one appeared at the public hearing to oppose the two bills. Collis, in what Mayor Tim Griffin described as a tactical masterstroke, brought both his parents to the hearing to speak along with other supporters. That established him as a solid citizen who everyone could identify with, the mayor said.
“Ever since Trevor has been a little grade school kid, he’s been winning art contests, and his art is really inspirational sometimes,” said Bob Collis, Trevor’s father, a 21-year resident of Kirkwood and past president of the Optimists Club. “I’m really proud that he has grown up and taken the challenge of trying to do his own business.”
The senior Collis concluded by passing out placards with four-leaf clovers.
“I’m known in the Optimists as the Clover Guy,” he explained.
Mrs. Collis recalled that she, like some of the council members, was wary at first of Trevor’s choice of profession.
“Being a mom, I was very concerned about the perception of tattoo artists, and when my son went into the business, I had a lot of education about how it works these days,” Mrs. Collis said.
She was relieved to find that Trevor’s business would not be “something that is going to take advantage of young kids or people who don’t know what they’re doing.”
The Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission voted approval of Collis’s proposal at its Aug. 21 meeting. Bills required for council approval are scheduled to be introduced for initial reading at its Oct. 3 meeting.