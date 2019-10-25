The Kirkwood City Council voted 6-1 approving a pair of ordinances that will permit the town’s first tattoo studio, the Electric Unicorn, to operate at 108 N. Kirkwood Road, upstairs from the Kirkwood Pop Company.
“When I was 18, my mother found out that some of my girl friends had some tattoos, but over the 20 years since I got that lecture, tattoos have become a very accepted art form,” said Council Member Kara Wurtz.
One of the new ordinances will allow tattoo studios as a special use in B-2 districts. The second ordinance approved grants a special use permit to the Electric Unicorn.
Trepidations were expressed by Council Members Maggie Duwe and Mark Zimmerman, who worried that the limitation of 1,000 feet between tattoo studios might be too lax.
“My concern is it would allow for two more (studios) in the downtown area,” Zimmerman said.
He cast the only negative vote, though he said he might approve an ordinance permitting tattoo studios in a B-3 business area.
Electric Unicorn Proprietor Trevor Collis has said he hopes to have his operation underway by Thanksgiving.