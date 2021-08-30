Located conveniently in St. Charles County, Wentzville offers a fun day trip with a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Ellbee’s General Store, 6 W. Main Street, offers something for everyone. Located in Old Town Wentzville, Ellbee’s boasts a full coffee bar, teas, handcrafted seasonings, chocolates, nostalgic candies and items, baked goods, specialty sodas and much more.
Ellbee’s now serves bubble tea, a refreshing and popular treat in a variety of fun flavors.
For more information or to shop online and search through the extensive inventory from home, visit www.ellbeesgeneralstore.com.