For an up-close and personal view of the seasonal colors of the Ozark forests, plan a trip to Crawford County and Cherryville in central Missouri this fall.
First stop, Cuba. Just off Interstate 44, Exit 208, the Cuba Visitor Center offers maps, brochures and an Osage Trail Legacy mini-museum. Come inside for free coffee and wifi and learn more about the area.
Prepare to be moved by the 35-foot steel sculpture of an Osage family heading west. Learn more about the tribe, their travels and their connection to Crawford County. Take it one step further and visit the Crawford County Historical Society Museum, where you can browse three floors of exhibits that include Native American artifacts, vintage fashions, quilts and much more.
Stroll the quiet streets of Cuba and take in amazing artwork of the Route 66 Mural Trail. The streets are lined with colorful murals and metal sculptures that tell stories from the past.
Take in five antiques stops in one easy loop going from Cuba to Bourbon, then to Steelville and back. The trail starts at Two Olde Crows Antique Mall, then moves to The Lone Star Antique Mall. From there, a short drive east on Route 66, you’ll find Half Crocked Antiques, and Country Cousins Antiques. To end the tour, find Edie’s Backwoods Antiques in Steelville, then back to Cuba to Spirals Gallery.
For the foodies out there, check out the new Audrey’s Eatery inside the Little Shop of Comics on Main Street in Cuba. With superhero or villain themes, the menu is fun and fresh. The Weir on 66 restaurant, (formerly the FourWay eatery) is now open along Route 66 in the old 1930s Phillips Gas Station. For the best local barbecue, stop by Missouri Hick BBQ. The Bourbon Bread and Coffee Saloon is a rustic-chic eatery serving up fresh breads and in-house roasted coffee.
For weekend accommodations, choose from boutique motels like The Wagon Wheel, the longest operating motel on Route 66. There are plenty of hotels like Super 8, Days Inn and the Cuba Inn just off Interstate 44, Exit 208. With all the outdoor activities this fall, camping is still an option at Meramec Valley Resort, Ozark Outfitters Riverfront Resort, Bass River Resort and Huzzah Valley Resort campgrounds.
After a day on the river, take in a concert or an art exhibit, thanks to the Steelville Arts Council.
The Meramec Music Theatre brings the best in country music and golden oldies, as well as many special performances throughout the year to the small town. Audiences can relax in a 600-seat theater while listening to the sounds of upcoming performers Jim & Melissa Brady, The Sound, The Isaacs, Dailey & Vincent, and more. For a schedule or to purchase tickets, visit www.meramecmusictheatre.com.
Find a perfect river experience with Bass River Resort in Steelville. Go kayaking or rafting, ride horseback along the scenic Courtois River, and add a down-home barbecue dinner to your reservation to finish the day off right.
Adventurous types can kick it outdoors on the campgrounds. Those who prefer indoor living can relax in style in cabins that sleep 2 to 20 guests.
Visit bassresort.com for more information.
Upcoming Events
The Cuba Music Festival starts Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. This family event offers music from five local acts.
On Oct. 16, check out “Cuba Fest,” a fall festival with a chili cook-off, mural tours and more.
Get the latest information on attractions and events at VisitCubaMO.com or download the free VisitCubaMO app.
Cherryville, Missouri
Unplug and reconnect in Cherryville, Missouri, at Fair Winds Cabin Resort.
Nestled at the foothills of the Ozarks, less than two hours south of St. Louis, the five private cabins spread over 120 acres of woods and creek bed are the perfect secret hideaway to escape the busy stresses of life.
The one- and two-bedroom cabins are tastefully decorated with quality décor and fully-equipped kitchens and bathrooms. There’s plenty to do outside of your home-away-from home, too. Visit Dillard Mill, explore the depths of Onondaga Cave, see the beauties of Maramec Spring Park, go hiking, canoeing and so much more.
For more information, visit www.fairwindscabins.com or call 573-743-6200.