For an up close and personal view of the Ozark forests, plan a trip to Crawford County and Cherryville in central Missouri this spring or summer.
Cuba: Mural City
Just off Interstate 44 at Exit 208 is Cuba, Missouri. This quaint little town offers some big attractions for a day trip or even a weekend getaway. Located roughly 80 miles southwest of St. Louis, Cuba has earned the moniker “Route 66 Mural City” for its multitude of murals and art installations along the iconic Mother Road. Take a self-guided mural tour or sign up for a group tour at cubamomurals.com.
Experience a larger-than-life Osage Monument at the Cuba Visitor Center honoring the Native American tribe that once lived in the area.
The Crawford County Historical Society & Museum on Smith Street is a step back in time, with displays depicting historical settings including a kitchen and a one-room school house. The Midwest Travel Plaza also boasts a commendable collection of antique toy cars.
Cuba also features a variety of outdoor activities including canoeing, caves, trails, rafting, zip lining, camping and biking. Enjoy authentic small-town charm that offers something for everyone. For more information, visit visitcubamo.com.
Steelville: The Little Town That Thinks Big
Considered the “Floating Capital of Missouri” where the Meramec, Huzzah, and Courtois rivers flow nearby, the town of Steelville is located less than two hours from St. Louis and offers an array of activities and places to explore. Recently opened, Steelville Bike Park covers 28 miles of trails.
Wildwood Springs Lodge, 125 Grand Drive, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. This destination spot is in a class by itself, with a magnificent setting overlooking the Meramec River Valley. Enjoy a classic dining hall serving superb meals and live music.
For more live music, check out Meramec Music Theatre, 26 MO-8 for performances of bluegrass, gospel and country music.
Art enthusiasts won’t want to miss Gallery Zeke, 106 Main Street, for an ever-changing showcase of local art. Just down the street, Heartland Arts, 303 Main Street, offers a huge collection of fine work from local artisans.
Hungry? Steelville offers an assortment of places to eat and drink. There are options for every palate.
Visit Dairy Isle & Grill, 502 Main Street, for a throwback from the ‘60s. Enjoy delicious sundaes, shakes and cones along with fast food classics.
For freshly-made fudge in a variety of flavors, check out Creekside Fudge & Gifts, 100 Main Street.
Rich’s Famous Burgers, 112 Main Street, has a menu loaded with signature made-from-scratch burgers and other American classics. Voted one of Missouri’s best!
The Spare Rib Inn, 119 Main Street, serves up homestyle meals with a country-lovin’ attitude.
For those with a sweet tooth, check out Ronni’s Cookie Dough Diner. Located at 109 Main Street, this unique bakery offers safe-to-eat cookie dough in a variety of flavors and styles. Don’t miss more dessert at Cheri’s Sweets n’ Eats, 145 Matred Street.
There’s quality in every cut at the Singing Butcher Shoppe, 104 Main Street. Pick up some of the finest locally-produced meats here.
Relax with a favorite drink on an outdoor deck in the heart of downtown at The Main Deck, 116 Main Street.
For more delicious drinks, Peaceful Bend Winery is located just outside of town at 1942 State Highway T. Sip handcrafted wines and small batch beers in an idyllic setting overlooking the Meramec River valley.
Get your caffeine fix at Art & Joe, 105 Main Street, with lattes, espresso and gourmet coffee in a casual setting.
Shoppers will enjoy a wide range of unique shops to explore in Steelville. Start with Lange General Store, 106 Main Street, for bulk candy, coffee, tea, quilts, toys, clothing and more.
Visit In and Out, 105 Main Street, for kitchen tools galore. Also pick up personalized gifts and one-of-a-kind treasures.
For handmade jewelry to suit any taste at the right price, check out The Bling Shop Boutique, 112 Main Street.
Bargains for Missions, 101 Main Street, offers great deals for a good cause.
For musicians, there’s Main Street Music, 115 Main Street. Pop in to check out an array of musical instruments.
Visit Meramec Florist, 101 Pine Street, for beautiful arrangements for any occasion.
Learn more about Steelville at steelville.com or exploresteelville.com.
The Great Outdoors
Find a perfect river experience with Bass River Resort, 204 Butts Road, in Steelville. Go kayaking or rafting, ride horseback along the scenic Courtois River and add a down-home barbecue dinner to your reservation to finish the day off right.
Adventurous types can kick it outdoors on the campgrounds. Those who prefer indoor living can relax in style in cabins and lodges that sleep up to 20 guests.
Sample freshly-cooked campside cuisine including pizza, barbecue dinners and the Country Breakfast Buffet.
Visit bassresort.com for more information or to book your stay.
Get in tune with your inner outdoorsman at Garrison’s River Resort, located at 287 Highway TT. The resort offers campgrounds or lodging, an RV park and everything needed for a floating, canoe or kayak trip.
Get there soon for the early bird special on the last two full weekends in May. Experience the fresh green breath of spring with two nights of tent camping, an all-day float trip, breakfast and dinner on Saturday, and breakfast on Sunday for a weekend of fun. Bring a group for the Float & BBQ special, with all-day canoeing or rafting followed by a delicious open-pit barbecue meal including corn on the cob, baked beans, iced tea, potato salad, homemade cobbler and your choice of meat.
Got a large group? Bring ‘em down for the Weekend Splash Combo, Garrison’s most popular package. It includes two nights of camping, an all-day float trip and an open-pit barbecue dinner, with the option to add breakfast on Saturday or Sunday.
Additional specials are available monthly, such as the Mother’s Day special where moms float for free. See a complete calendar of events and specials at garrisonscampground.com.
Cherryville
Ten miles south of Steelville, at the northern terminus of Route 49, is Cherryville. Located near Mark Twain National Forest, the town was named for cherry trees near the original site.
Relax and unwind at Fair Winds Cabin Resort. Nestled at the foothills of the Ozarks, less than two hours south of St. Louis, the five private cabins spread over 120 acres of woods and creek bed are the perfect secret hideaway to escape the busy stresses of life.
The tastefully decorated one- and two-bedroom cabins come with fully-equipped kitchens and bathrooms. There’s plenty to do outside of your home-away-from-home, too. Visit Dillard Mill, explore the depths of Onondaga Cave, see the beauties of Maramec Spring Park, go hiking, canoeing and more.
For more information, visit fairwindscabins.com or call 573-743-6200. Become a Fair Winds fan on Facebook to get all the latest updates and special offers including the Thrifty Thursday Special.