I was disappointed, but not shocked, to see last week’s article outlining more resignations and firings of city employees in Webster Groves. The city manager has made targeting city employees a priority. Now she terminates a tenured fire captain because he was injured? What has our city come to? Is this really what the voters want? It’s clear the new mayor and usual suspects on the board relish the idea of tearing apart the lives of city employees. This is just another example of why everything they do must be challenged at the ballot box.
Russ Pennell
Kirkwood