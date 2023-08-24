Clark, Tanner Ojeda, was born Jan. 16, 1983. Tanner completed his life’s journey unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. He was the son of Dr. John N. Clark and Jennie Ojeda of Des Peres, Missouri; brother of Karina (Cory) Clark Lowman (Camden) of Omaha, Nebraska and of Pilar Clark of Edwards, Colorado; fiance to Cynthia Million of St. Peters, Missouri; and nephew of Dr. Thom M. Clark (June) of Tucson, Arizona, Marian Peterson of Ballwin, Missouri, and Donna Clark of Webster Groves, Missouri. The family has chosen private services.
Addiction is an illness that parents can’t control, can’t cure and didn’t cause, but much love and caring support are wanted and needed for that child.
Memorials can be made to Queeny Park Equestrian Events — qpee.org.