Tammy Luechtefeld went from a health care career to the insurance business, where she still takes care of people.
She has owned Tammy Luechtefeld State Farm Insurance since in 2001, offering auto, home, life, boat, motorcycle and business insurance plus supplemental health insurance and vehicle loans.
“I worked as a registered nurse for 20 years helping people with their health, and now I help them in a different way,” Luechtefeld said. “I help them protect what they work to accumulate.
“All families have different priorities, so we like to meet with everyone and help them develop their personalized plan,” she said.
Luechtefeld noted that the agency’s small business insurance package has improved “and we are now able to help a lot of business owners protect their businesses and save money.”
The insurance industry is changing constantly.
“I have five licensed team members who are learning and growing professionally every day to stay the best in the industry,” she said.
Luechtefeld’s team includes Claims Specialist Todd James, 25+ year industry veteran. Office Manager Katie Kinworthy has been with the agency for 13 years and Sales Manager Josh Franklin for 10 years. Ashley Russel, Agent Aspirant has been with the Agency for 3 years and Kathleen Brewer has recently started as a commercial business marketing team member. Kathy Baker and Kathyrn Heimos round out the team as part-time team members.
Clients tell Luechtefeld they love that everyone in the office is very knowledgeable and treats them like family — not like pushy sales people — and they care about what is important to the customer.
Luechtefeld holds a master’s degree in health care management and is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, the National Association for Female Executives and the Affton Chamber of Commerce.
