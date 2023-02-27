A controversial discussion about switching city of Kirkwood employee pensions to a state-run plan called LAGERS has started once again.
Civilian employees are currently on a defined contribution plan, which guarantees the city will pay a certain amount into the plan. If the plan encounters market losses, the beneficiaries suffer a decline in the valuation of their pensions.
A defined benefit plan, like LAGERS (Local Government Employees Retirement System), guarantees beneficiaries a certain amount to be paid out. If markets take a downturn, the plan sponsors must maintain the promised payments, using their own assets to make up any shortage.
In 2018, Kirkwood voters rejected a plan to move both civilian and uniformed employees to LAGERS by a margin of three to one. The vote may have failed due to a fierce disagreement between the city’s police officers, who supported the switch, and the firefighters, who preferred their existing pension plan.
While LAGERS was originally in the budget for fiscal year 2023, conversation stalled after the Civilian Pension Board recommended against it in January 2022, with a report stating the move “could have a considerable negative impact,” including the possibility of significant cost increases to the city.
At a recent work session on Thursday, Feb. 16, representatives from several employee groups met with the city council to explain why the switch to LAGERS would benefit Kirkwood.
“LAGERS is what we want. It is the pension plan with security and stability that employees want to be able to count on,” said Andy Huber, the city’s GIS technician. “Frustration has been growing among employees due to the perceived lack of action on the issue. We have arrived at a point where this single issue is straining relationships between workers, their managers and the administration.”
Huber also serves as chair of the city’s Employee Advisory Committee. He was joined on Feb. 16 by Mark Petty, director of the electric department; and Jonathan Raiche, the city’s director of planning and development services.
Petty said that the conversation has resulted in a drop in morale among employees in his department as well as other city employees.
“It’s hard as a manager to go in there and say, ‘Stay with me on this, the future’s going to look better,’ when they see that we had it in the budget and then it was taken out,” said Petty. “They’re disappointed about where we are and they’re thinking about choices. They talk to their friends who might be thinking about coming here, and they’re saying things that may not be so positive.”
According to Raiche, the proposed additional cost to the city would be 0.8% of payroll in the initial year of LAGERS, with city employees bearing the brunt of cost increases through a required increase in their own contributions. Raiche said the potential future increase in cost is capped at 1% per year, and that sustained annual increases are not the norm based on data he’s received from LAGERS.
“The largest number of employers that saw an increase in contribution requirements was in 2009, 2010 and 2011,” Raiche said. “With the recession, these years required that a majority of employers increase their contributions. However, by 2012, the number of employers who had to increase their contributions went back to under half and continued to decline in subsequent years.
“This year, as many communities are still recovering from COVID impacts and facing a challenging labor market, 701 of the total 1,245 employers either saw a reduction in their required contribution or had their contribution amount unchanged from the previous year,” he continued.
Raiche said the number of participants in LAGERS — over 35,000 active members and 24,000 retirees — allows for greater stability than individual accounts. Since its inception in 1968, LAGERS has become the largest pension system for local government employees in the state of Missouri.
Raiche added that while changes to police and fire pensions require a public vote, the Kirkwood City Council has the ability to implement LAGERS for civilian employees.
“We are in the very small minority of municipal employers in our surrounding area that don’t offer a defined benefit plan, which means we are not competitive in this respect,” he said. “The lack of action and engagement on the topic over the past 12 months has been perceived as an insult to many employees.
“We’ve been shown that the city can financially afford the change,” Raiche continued. “The question that remains is whether the services that are provided by civilian employees are worth the cost.”
Weighing In
After listening to the employees speak, Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin said discussion would begin soon.
“If there’s blame to be placed for why this hasn’t gone anywhere, you can put it on me,” he said. “But it’s not because I’m not thinking about it. I’m constantly thinking about the best way to do this. The only promise I will make is that by July 1, you will know where the council wants to go on this.”
Council Member Wallace Ward suggested that the matter be put to a public vote, rather than decided by the city council, as he does not believe the council would approve it.
“Circumstances have changed drastically since we brought this to the public last time. Competition for high quality, talented people has changed,” Ward said. “I think this council needs to stop holding you folks hostage. I think we should get this on the ballot and ask the taxpayers of Kirkwood whether they support it.”
Police, Fire Still At Odds
While the current discussion is limited only to civilian employees, the police department is supportive of the move, with numerous officers in attendance at last week’s meeting. Some fire department employees, however, remain concerned.
The Times spoke with several Kirkwood firefighters who fear a civilian switch to LAGERS might serve as a slippery slope to pressure the fire department to do the same, as well as unfairly benefit civilian employees.
The current police/fire pension system is governed by a 1987 amendment to the city charter.
Approved by public vote, the charter amendment separates the police/fire pension fund from the civilian employee pension fund, but includes a non-discrimination clause that says benefits for both groups must be equal.
Kirkwood City Attorney John Hessel said a civilian switch to LAGERS would actually benefit the police/fire fund.
“The pension department analyzed it and determined if the civilians went to LAGERS, then the city would need to make some adjustments to the amount it would be contributing to police and fire. They would get an increase in the contributions to remain relatively commensurate,” Hessel said.
Moving police or fire to LAGERS would require a repeal of the charter amendment, which firefighters say they do not support.
But according to Hessel, there is a way to keep everyone happy — amend the 1987 charter amendment to separate the fire and police pensions, allowing police to move to LAGERS with city council approval.
Hessel said he started drafting such an amendment several years ago, but was halted because the mayor and city council did not want to segregate the pensions further. Restarting that conversation, he said, might be a hard sell.
“Some of the council members are reluctant to treat the categories or classifications of employees differently,” he said. “We’re all a team.”