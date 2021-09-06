Some people within and outside of our community want to scare parents. They want to make them believe their kids will be exposed to “anti-white racism” in the form of “critical race theory.”
They are the ones who are afraid — afraid of upending the myth that everyone has an equal chance at success, that America is some utopia that wasn’t founded during a centuries-long period when it was enslaving millions while claiming “all men are created equal.” They subscribe to the idea that talking about race makes things worse, when in fact the opposite is true — structural racism indisputably exists and people can’t work to improve the system if they don’t understand its flaws.
This isn’t “Marxism,” as some of these extremists claim. It’s patriotism.
Kathy Schrenk
Kirkwood