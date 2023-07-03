As a native St. Louisan (but admittedly not a native Kirkwoodian), I always wondered about the abrupt termination of one lane of South Kirkwood Road, just as you entered town, where suddenly a driver was dealing with busy sidewalks, street parking, and dense buildings, all while dealing with a sudden closure of one of two southbound lanes (I felt similarly on the northbound side). It always seemed to me to be a dangerous location for drivers and pedestrians alike.
Now, as a Kirkwood resident for the past five years, when I first read the proposal to close two lanes of Kirkwood Road, I was worried about the traffic impact to Taylor and Clay avenues, as I walk several times weekly on Taylor (a concern others have shared in these pages). However, upon driving along the adjusted route, I found that bringing Kirkwood Road down to two lanes north of town heralded the arrival of Downtown Kirkwood in a much less dangerous and more pleasant way, while having a limited impact on traffic.
Overall, reducing lanes from four to two between Swan and Adams on Kirkwood Road would make our community a safer and more welcoming place for residents and visitors alike.
Molly Hoffmeyer
Kirkwood