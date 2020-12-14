While the rest of his classmates are stuck at home, 16-year-old Ethan Peterson is taking social distancing to a new level. In August, the Kirkwood High School junior completed his first solo flight and earned his student pilot’s license.
“In middle school I was pretty interested in rockets. That got me into aerospace as a whole,” said Peterson. “As I learned more about it, I realized working on rockets is a lot of looking at computers, whereas flying a plane is a very hands-on type of thing.”
Peterson continued to dream about taking to the skies. In eighth grade, he got a chance to sit in the pilot’s seat during a week-long STEM course at a Spirit of St. Louis airport hangar organized by the nonprofit group Wings of Hope. Over the course, Peterson had an opportunity to perform maintenance, venture up into a control tower and even steer a plane under the guidance of a licensed pilot. His interest piqued, and Peterson pondered his next steps.
“I was really interested in getting a pilot’s license, but it’s expensive and I didn’t know how I would sell that to my parents,” he said. “But we found a scholarship opportunity from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association for high school students who are looking to get a private pilot’s license.”
Peterson was one of 80 students across the U.S. to receive the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association scholarship. With financing out of the way, he signed up for courses and started training at the Spirit of St. Louis in a Cessna 172 Skyhawk, a four-seat, single-engine aircraft popular for training.
“From day one, they put you in the plane,” he said. “In the beginning, you don’t take off or land. You spend some time taking turns or going up and down, and learning what the controls do. One day, you do takeoffs and landings.
“Eventually you’ll do pre-flight checks, talking to the tower and other planning,” he continued. “Then you do the whole flight; weight and balance at the beginning and planning cross-countries where you have to measure fuel and distance and time. It just keeps building until you don’t need an instructor anymore.”
Peterson has made several solo flights since August to qualify for his license, most recently flying to Rolla and Mexico, Missouri. He’s even taken his brother on a cross-country flight.
Peterson will test for his private pilot’s license in February, after he turns 17. Before then, he’s going to get plenty of practice.
“It’s much stricter than a driving test,” he said. “They really want you to know everything. We’re trying to get all that stuff as precise as possible.”
Once he passes the test, Peterson plans to obtain more qualifications. An instrument rating, for example, will allow him to fly in less-than-ideal visual conditions, and a multi-engine rating will permit him to pilot a plane with more than one engine.
Looking into the long term, Peterson is considering a stint in the Air Force — and he’ll certainly have a leg up on other candidates. Commercial or test piloting, he added, wouldn’t be too bad either.
In the meantime, Peterson will continue to fly on his own in a rented Cessna 172, with a goal of one day soaring above the clouds in his very own plane.
“When I have a job, that’s something I’m going to save up for,” he said. “Planes are pretty expensive, but maybe I’ll have one by the time I retire.”