Not everyone can say they know the president of the United States on a personal level, but Webster Groves native David Lienemann can.
Lienemann, a 2001 graduate of Webster Groves High School, spent eight years in the White House, capturing the highs and lows of then-President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden. Having joined the Obama-Biden administration when he was just 24, Lienemann was one of the youngest photographers to work in the White House. In his time there, he took nearly a million photographs, and traveled to 47 states and 64 countries in the company of Biden.
“I had an opportunity to photograph some really wonderful moments, but there were some really painful moments, too,” said the 38-year-old Lienemann.
Lienemann now lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with his wife, Sydney, and their 2-year-old daughter Millie.
Looking through the lens and standing next to Biden through the ups and downs of those eight years allowed Lienemann to capture thousands upon thousands of moments showing the man who is now the president of the United States. But he wanted people to see the Biden he witnessed behind the scenes, and get to know the man behind the politics.
The result is a 256-page book with 202 images by Lienemann that not only chronicle Biden’s vice presidency, but reveal his character as a father, friend and leader. Flush with powerful photos and a forward from First Lady Jill Biden, “Biden: The Obama Years and the Battle for the Soul of America” was released a year ago in September 2020, just two months shy of the November 2020 presidential election.
“I wanted to give people a better sense of who the man running for president was,” Lienemann said. “I tried to convey that Joe Biden is a good person — that he’ll walk across the street and talk to firefighters, stand side-by-side at a cemetery with those who have lost their loved ones or talk to a kid who has a stutter — those are things that I saw Joe Biden do for years.”
As Biden approaches the one year mark of his presidency, Lienemann said that sentiment still stands and the book is just as relevant now — maybe even more so. Whether people voted for him or not, Lienemann hopes his book shows who the president is during the moments the public doesn’t generally get to see.
“With the divisions in our country right now, we need to think about who people really are — that human element — rather than boil them down to a policy or box them into certain stereotypes,” he said. “People think of the president at the podium or in the Rose Garden or getting on Air Force One, but I also tried to take people into the White House to see what you would see if you weren’t watching the interview on TV.”
Shared Moments
Some of those moments included impromptu visits Biden had from his grandchildren or when one of them called while he was in a meeting.
“He would drop everything for his family,” Lienemann said, noting Biden’s focus on family has long been the case since losing his first wife and daughter in a car accident six weeks after being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972. He also lost his son, Beau Biden, to brain cancer in 2015.
The empathy and compassion that came out of those losses often led to personal connections with others.
“What I saw in Biden was a real ability to connect with people in the room,” Lienemann said.
He has no shortage of photos of Biden sharing intimate moments with families who have lost a loved one, and particularly parents who have lost a child.
Then there was the hug he shared with a 15-year-old who approached him at a 2012 reelection campaign rally in Florida.
“When the young man saw the VP, he just broke down crying and the VP gave him this big bear hug just like he’d hug his own son,” Lienemann said.
He added that he often witnessed Biden share similar moments with countless others.
“There were people who needed a hug or just needed someone to hear them out and connect with them — and Joe did that. He treated people equally, whether it was a head of state or a kid on a rope line in Florida,” Lienemann said.
Another of Lienemann’s favorite images in the book was from a moment backstage at the Democratic National Convention in 2012. Amid the noise and chaos as Biden and his wife waited to go on stage, Beau Biden quietly reached over and straightened his father’s tie.
“There was something really loving and human and personal about it, and it always stuck with me,” he said.
There were many difficult photos to capture, such as Beau Biden’s funeral and the vice president’s visits to sites of mass shootings.
But there were also lighter moments, like when Biden’s dog Champ would wander into a meeting or the time Biden broke out a Super Soaker at a White House picnic. Lienemann is also a fan of the 2016 shot that includes Obama lying on a couch with his feet up while Biden is “busy” trying on Aviator sunglasses to see which pair looks best.
“They were doing a spoof and it’s just a fun, really different moment between the two of them that’s not on the stage,” he said.
Road To The White House
After graduating from Webster Groves High School, Lienemann studied business and economics at Cornell College in Iowa, but pivoted to photojournalism after realizing he didn’t want to spend the rest of his life crunching numbers.
Working at various newspapers in Iowa meant covering politics, including the presidential caucuses. As a freelance photographer for The Associated Press and The New York Times, Lienemann covered all 16 presidential candidates in the 2007-2008 campaign cycle, which is when he first photographed Biden.
Later, when Obama and Biden announced their run for president and vice president, Lienemann tried to get on the campaign trail. That didn’t happen, but he remained determined.
“I went out to D.C. and pitched myself as a White House photographer, and after the inauguration they asked me to come out for a week and see how things went,” he said. “That week turned into six weeks, and six weeks turned into the next eight years.”
Lienemann’s journey photographing Biden came full circle last year when he was asked to take photos for the Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris campaign the night of the presidential election on Nov. 3, 2020.
“On Saturday (Nov. 7), when the race was finally called, I was at the hotel next door,” he said. “I ran back to the room, grabbed my camera and went out into the parking lot, and it was a really neat moment.”
St. Louis Ties
Lienemann still makes it back to St. Louis to visit his mom, and a Ted Drewes stop is usually a must. Biden even got a little taste of St. Louis in September 2016 during a stop at Goody Goody Diner in North St. Louis County, and there’s a photo from the restaurant in the book.
Although Lienemann isn’t sure what the next chapter holds, he loves spending time with his family in New Mexico and enjoys hiking, camping and exploring new places — usually with more than one camera in hand.
Book Details
“Biden: The Obama Years and the Battle for the Soul of America” is available at The Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves, as well as Amazon.