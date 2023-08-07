Randy Drilingas’ column recalling summer concerts at the Checkerdome (WKT, July 28) brought back my own youth spent scraping together my allowance and grass-cutting money for Van Halen, Rush and Pink Floyd tickets — events I will certainly never forget. Perhaps the greatest enjoyment then was showing off the overpriced T-shirt the next day.
While I share Randy’s present-day ticket price discontent, it’s more because of perpetual ear ringing that I’ve spared my own children the classic arena-rock experience. Let’s face it — the Checkerdome and similar sports arenas were designed to maximize crowd noise to benefit the home team while drowning out anything resembling music.
Our family has found much enjoyment in throwing support behind lower-profile (and often more talented) performing artists. Some are globally renowned, e.g. Tommy Emmanuel at the Sheldon. Others are local talent no less worthy of attention. I tell people my favorite act all year is the Jazz Fest put on by Kirkwood High School and Kirkwood’s middle schools each May. Kids from the neighborhood performing for the love of music fills the heart more than any celebrity could.
If you missed out on the $450 Taylor Swift tickets, you could take that investment to a local school, church, nightclub, KPAC, the Rep, the Sheldon, Powell Hall, Jazz St. Louis, The Muny, Shakespeare Festival or countless other venues where art is driven by passion more than profit. In contrast to pop icons, local artists give you a decent chance of sharing a conversation after the show, getting an autograph or kind words about supporting their careers. That’s money well spent.
Craig Spohr
Kirkwood