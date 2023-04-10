Members of the Susan Polgar Institute for Chess Excellence team at Webster University with the President’s Cup trophy following the team’s win at the prestigious competition, which was held April 1-2 on the campus of Webster University. Pictured, from left to right, are: Gergely Kantor, Yuniesky Quesada Perez, John Burke, Benjamin Gledura, Aram Hakobyan and Coach Liem Le, who is ranked 22nd in the world for chess. | photo courtesy of Webster University