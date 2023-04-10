Webster University won the President’s Cup national collegiate chess championship on Sunday, April 2, a tournament where the four top college chess teams in the country compete in a round robin-style competition that lasts for two days.
With this win, Webster University has tied for the most national championships in the tournament’s history.
Webster University hosted this year’s competition, the first time it was held in St. Louis, an appropriate location as three of the four top teams in the country are based in the region. Webster faced off against the University of Missouri-Columbia (Mizzou), Saint Louis University (SLU) and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) to earn the title.
“This further validates Webster’s chess program as the best in the country,” said Webster University President Julian Z. Schuster. “Our players showed complete dominance this year both in the qualifying, as well as in this tournament. I congratulate all the participating teams and especially our players and our chess coach Liem Le on the well-deserved victory. This win also further solidifies St. Louis as the chess capitol of the United States, as the top prize will stay within the city for at least another year or longer.”
During the tournament, which also is known as The Final Four of College Chess, each school’s team plays 12 games — four games during each round — while facing opponents from another team.
“Our team was focused on their game this year, winning numerous individual national titles, the women’s collegiate blitz championship, the Pan American tournament and now the President’s Cup,” said Webster University Chess Coach Liem Le.
Webster University won the President’s Cup consecutively five times from 2013 to 2017, earning it the title of most consecutive wins in the history of the President’s Cup. The team took second place in 2018, 2019 and 2022, and third place in 2021. The tournament was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
By winning it for a sixth time this year, and on its home turf, Webster is now tied with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Since the chess team’s founding in 2012, Webster University has been ranked as the #1 team on the college circuit.