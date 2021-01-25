As a 20-year resident, here’s what I imagine most for the future of our city:
IMAGINE a community that moves forward at the speed of trust as the essential foundation between all city departments and the people they serve.
IMAGINE that diversity, equity and inclusion are more than just words but tangible actions that accept and celebrate our differences as individuals, but also treat all people fairly and equally as members of the same human race.
IMAGINE a vibrant city of the arts that lifts our collective spirits with works of art throughout the city and concerts and plays in the new Webster Groves Performing Center in the Ozark Theater!
IMAGINE an end to gentrification and the decline of our Black population with housing strategies that retain longtime Black residents and attract new Black families to our city.
IMAGINE a redevelopment plan that enhances our city’s unique identity by focusing on achieving one clear goal instead of trying to be all things to all people.
IMAGINE no more deep divisions within our community but a commitment to be peacemakers by coming together, finding middle ground and creating win-win solutions.
IMAGINE a community that respects our youth as the most creative people on the planet, and regularly seeks out their different ideas and solutions to city problems and opportunities.
IMAGINE that the real character of our community lies not in our historic architecture, but in the hearts of our citizens as they live the values of human connection, honesty, kindness, acceptance, sharing and humility, among others.
But forget about me. What do you IMAGINE?
Dave Buck
Webster Groves