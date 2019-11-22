I had the privilege of being on the city bus tour led by Bob Hansman that Rebecca Now wrote about in her guest column in the Nov. 8 edition of the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
Thanks to Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice and the Tuesday Women’s Association of the Ethical Society for arranging the tour. In her column Now described it as “sobering.” Hansman said to us, “if you enjoy the tour, I haven’t done my job.”
But it was more than seeing the decay in North St. Louis. It was an opportunity to learn about the history of the neighborhoods we visited, what vibrant communities they had been and the deliberate policy decisions that led to their current condition. I concur with Now’s recommendation to take the “Hansman Tour.” It just might encourage more of us to work for policies that will revitalize our city.
Kirkwood