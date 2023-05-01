Located in Central Illinois where Interstates 57 and 70 meet, Effingham offers the perfect location for both relaxing self reflection and socialization.
Feel at home at one of the many hotels, campgrounds or short-term rentals. With more than 65 restaurants and countless things to see and do, visitors will be hard pressed to find a reason to leave.
Take the day off — or better yet, take the whole weekend — and discover what makes this Midwestern getaway so irresistible to travelers from all walks of life. The Effingham community is a haven for those looking to “fill their cup” — both in the metaphorical sense and the literal.
Nourish the body (and soul) at the farm-to-table restaurant Firefly Grill, enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime show at the Effingham Performance Center, learn about local art in downtown Effingham or take home a bottle of your newest guilty pleasure at Tuscan Hills Winery. Go ahead, “fill your cup” and let it “runneth over.”
Explore, recharge or reconnect. Soak up the people, the places and the experiences that set Effingham apart. For more information or to view the calendar of events, visit visiteffinghamil.com or call 1-800-772-0750 to request a free visitors guide.