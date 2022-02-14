As a 2017 graduate of Webster Groves High School, I could really relate to Abigail Stoner’s letter (WKT, Feb. 4) recounting her disappointing experience at WGHS. I always thought each level of school was supposed to prepare you for the next step. I can confidently say that WGHS did not prepare me for college either.
Politics and social issues were a common distraction to my education. While there were some fantastic teachers, there were many teachers who seemed to care more about teaching me about homosexuality and “gender norms” instead of actual academics.
The day that Donald Trump was elected president, a certain English teacher cried almost the entire class period and canceled the lesson for the day. While everyone is entitled to their political opinions, those opinions need to stay out of the classroom.
My suggestion to the Webster Groves School District is to take politics out of the curriculum and focus on academics. Push and encourage all students to succeed. Make sure students master the foundational skills of reading, writing, and math. Do not teach us what to think — it’s not your job.
For the students currently in the school district, don’t be afraid to speak up if you are subjected to your teachers’ political opinions in the classroom or disagree with what is being taught. This is your education and, ultimately, your future at stake.
I do want to thank some great teachers who encouraged me to succeed. I am grateful to Ms. Coleman, who helped me tremendously all four years, and Mrs. Cole, who was my math teacher for three years. I am grateful to have received any education at all, but had I received a proper education, I would have been much more prepared for college.
Bailey Osburn
WGHS Graduate
Class of 2017