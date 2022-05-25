Organizers of the Webster Groves Community Days Parade are accepting parade float applications through June 7. There is no official theme this year. Former Mayor Gerry Welch will be the grand marshal.
The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4, at Lockwood and Selma avenues. Download the complete application at tinyurl.com/3ubd84p6. New this year, applicants must submit a photo of their parade banner, slogans and messages by June 30.
Contact Steve Clark with questions at 314-963-5623 or clarks@webstergrovesmo.gov.