Area residents are invited to help guide the next 20 years of Great Rivers Greenway’s work connecting the region with greenways by providing feedback via an online survey.
The approximately 10-minute survey is available until Feb. 6. Five survey participants will be drawn for a $100 gift card to the grocery store of their choice.
Over the past 20 years, community input has guided the organization to build more than 128 miles of greenways that connect people to their jobs, schools, parks, rivers, neighborhoods, business districts, transit and more. Greenways typically include a paved, accessible trail, conservation projects to enhance the environment, amenities like restrooms or benches, and connections to nearby destinations.
Survey takers can choose up to five new greenway connections they’d like to see incorporated in the future. A grid laid over the entire region allows people to identify which connections are most important to them.
To learn more and take the survey online, visit at www.GreenwayPlan.org. To take the survey by phone, call 314-436-7009.