Celebrate the return of the Missouri River Runner with the Alpine Travel Club. The club will take a three-day fall weekend trip to Kansas City from Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 23. Enjoy jazz, museums and restaurants.
The trip departs from the Kirkwood Train Station at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, and is scheduled to return at 9 p.m. on Oct. 23. Free parking is available at the 141 E. Madison Ave. garage in Kirkwood.
The package includes round trip rail, two nights at the Westin Crown Plaza Hotel and two full breakfasts. A $150 deposit will confirm your space.
To request a detailed trip flyer with cost, email cjdoyle9051@gmail.com.