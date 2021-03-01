Lorraine Davis Park, 137 E. Waymire Ave. in North Webster along the Deer Creek Great Rivers Greenway, is named for Lorraine Davis, a North Webster resident who taught English and Latin classes at Douglass High School.
African American students from throughout all of St. Louis County attended Douglass High School in North Webster. It was the first and only accredited high school for African Americans in St. Louis County until 1954 when schools were desegregated.
Davis was a member of the O.D.T. “Our Day Together” Club, which was organized in Webster Groves in the 1930s. As part of the club, Davis worked to provide scholarships and encourage neighborhood beautification and other civic projects. She was also elected to the city’s new Board of Freeholders in 1953.
Learn about the history of this neighborhood by spending some time with the eighth historic walking tour established by the city of Webster Groves and the Webster Groves Historical Society.
This walk, “A Black Community of Faith and Hope: North Webster,” is available in a paper format in the kiosk next to city hall or online at webstergroves.org/historicwalk.